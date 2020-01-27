Oh, baby! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton brought the heat as they hit the stage together at the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26. The country crooner and the “Sweet Escape” songstress performed an incredible duet of their hit song “Nobody But You.”

During their performance, Gwen, 50, and Blake, 43, looked so in love as they sang along to their romantic melody. Blake looked like a total stud as he opened the performance donning a black suit with a white dress shirt. The former No Doubt frontwoman looked gorgeous as she rocked an angelic gown that featured a long train, gold and red embellishments and a beaded corset.

Rob Latour/Shutterstock

The longtime lovebirds — who began dating in early 2015 after first crossing paths on The Voice — have had fans of the edge of their seats ever since they gave word of their 2020 Grammys performance. On January 8, Gwen and Blake took to social media to let fans know about their exciting plans.

“Nobody but you, @GwenStefani, that I’d want to share this year’s @recordingacademy #GRAMMYs stage with!” Blake marveled alongside a photo of himself. “Tune-in January 26th to watch our performance!” Gwen shared the same post, writing, “@BlakeShelton never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this!” Aww!

Earlier in the night, Gwen and Blake looked more in love than ever as they hit the red carpet. The AMA Award winner looked stunning as she rocked a unique shell-embellished ensemble that featured a showed off her slim figure. She accessorized her look with over the knee boots and dainty jewelry. Blake, on the other hand, looked super handsome as he sported an all-black pantsuit.

On the red carpet, Gwen and the “God’s Country” singer dished a few details on how their new song came together. “It wasn’t written as a duet. Once we listened to it, it’s actually a perfect duet,” Blake told hosts. “I think we were in … I know you’re going to laugh,” he said before continuing, “We were at the gym, listening to the song, and [thought] … wait a minute, you need to sing on this song with me. It all came together.”

The Hollywood pair’s performance at the 2020 Grammys comes days after Gwen — who shares her three sons, Kingston, 13, Zuma, 11, and Apollo, 5, with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — and Blake released the music video for their song “Nobody But You.”

Shutterstock

After releasing the heartwarming video — which featured clips of Blake and Gwen cozying up on the couch, snuggling beside the ocean and sharing a scrumptious snack — the two singers took to social. The Academy of Country Music Award winner and the “Hollaback Girl” songstress couldn’t help but gush over being able to work together.

“Some things you just can’t dream up. The #NobodyButYou video is out now!” Gwen wrote via Instagram on January 21. “Got to shoot it with my best friends @BlakeShelton and Sophie Muller. Didn’t see this coming but sooooo happy about it!” As for Blake, he wrote, “There’s #NobodyButYou, @gwenstefani! New music video OUT NOW! Hope y’all love it!”

We can’t wait to see Blake and Gwen together again!