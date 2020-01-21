Cue the awws! Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani just released their latest music video for their duet, “Nobody But You,” on Tuesday, January 21, and the couple couldn’t help but pack on the PDA while filming. At the beginning of the song, the country star, 43, and the blonde beauty, 50, sing separately, but later on, the pair cozy up on the couch with a dog, snuggle by the ocean and share fries and a drink at a restaurant. There are other lovey-dovey moments where the musical artists drive in the car and sneak in some kisses.

Of course, the two couldn’t help but gush about working together. “Some things you just can’t dream up. The #NobodyButYou video is out now!” the No Doubt frontwoman wrote via Instagram. “Got to shoot it with my best friends @BlakeShelton and Sophie Muller. Didn’t see this coming but sooooo happy about it!” For his part, the Oklahoma native wrote, “There’s #NobodyButYou, @gwenstefani! New music video OUT NOW! Hope y’all love it!”

Naturally, fans couldn’t get enough of their adorable interactions. One wrote, “You guys are the cutest most precious in love couples ever,” while another echoed, “Love you both! The video is awesome.” A third person chimed in, writing, “Makes me giddy with happiness. The love really comes through. Thanks for sharing your love and happiness with your fans.”

Even though the Hollywood stars — who have been together for four years — have collaborated on other duets together, they got candid about their feelings toward one another this time around. “Don’t have to leave this town to see the world / ‘Cause there’s something that I gotta do / I don’t wanna look back in 30 years and wonder who you’re married to.” Blake sings. “Wanna say it now, wanna make it clear / For only you and God to hear / When you love someone, they say you set ‘em free / But that ain’t gonna work for me.”

In the chorus, they both sing, “I don’t wanna live without you / I don’t wanna dream about you / Wanna wake up with you next to me (Next to me) / I don’t wanna go down any other road now / I don’t wanna love nobody but you (I don’t wanna love nobody) / Lookin’ in your eyes now, if I had to die now / I don’t want nobody but you / I don’t wanna love nobody but you (You) / I don’t wanna love nobody but you.”

As for what’s next? Blake and Gwen will be performing at the 2020 Grammy Awards, and it sounds like it’s going to be an epic night. “@BlakeShelton never in my wildest dreams could I imagine this!” the “Hollaback Girl” singer shared the news on social media on January 7. “#YesPlease #MyFavoriteCountrySinger #NobodyButYou.”

The California native and her man were on the awards show circuit in November as they attended the CMAs and the PCAs. “He looked so proud leading his lady around a busy ballroom — seconds before the show started,” an onlooker told In Touch exclusively about their outing at the PCAs. “The happy couple continued to dote on each other throughout the night. During a break, Gwen and Blake were whispering to each other. She was cracking up, he was nodding along.”

We can’t wait to see Gwen and Blake rock the stage in just a few short days!