Oh, what a night! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton lit up the 2020 Grammys red carpet when they arrived hand in hand on Sunday, January 26. As always, the pair came dressed to impress with the No Doubt frontwoman, 50, showing up in a strapless floral dress and the country crooner, 43, wearing a classic black suit and tie.

However, the best part of the night was when they walked into Los Angeles’ Staples Center in Los Angeles with high hopes of Blake, 43, winning Best Country Solo Performance for “God’s Country.”

The musician put his heart and soul into that song and he has even performed with Gwen a couple of times too. The couple have combined their voices on tracks like “You Make It Feel Like Christmas,” “Go Ahead and Break My Heart” and their latest duet, “Nobody But You” — which they are performing tonight.

In the music video for their newest tune, Blake and Gwen showed a lot of PDA and couldn’t help but gush about their new project on Instagram.

“Some things u just can’t dream up ✨ The #NobodyButYou video is out now! Got to shoot it with my best friends @BlakeShelton & Sophie Muller. ❤️ Didn’t see this one coming but sooooo happy about it!” Gwen shared on Tuesday, January 21.

Blake added, “There’s #NobodyButYou, @gwenstefani! New music video OUT NOW! Hope y’all love it!”

The Voice couple will no doubt have tons of fun at the 2020 Grammys. If it’s anything like the the CMAs and the PCAs, they’re going to be in for one hell of a night. “He looked so proud leading his lady around a busy ballroom — seconds before the show started,” an insider previously told In Touch Weekly about their outing at the PCAs.

“The happy couple continued to dote on each other throughout the night,” they added. “During a break, Gwen and Blake were whispering to each other. She was cracking up, he was nodding along.”

We can’t wait to see what type of mischief these two will get into tonight!