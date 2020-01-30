We all make mistakes! It was a rough workday for Savannah Guthrie, as she accidentally wore her dress backwards while on Today.

“Put my dress on backwards and too late to change it so now I’m like ➡️,” the 48-year-old wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 30, alongside two photos of her struggling with her outfit. Take a look at the funny pics below!

People were quick to rush to the comments section to respond. “I’ve done it too!” one person said. Another added, “It’s happens to the best of us. And now we know you are a normal, everyday busy mom human being.” Even her fellow coworker Jill Martin chimed in with a line of laughing emojis. There is a reason that the TV personality may have dressed up all wrong today: tennis player Roger Federer — who Savannah is good friends with — lost at the Australian Open earlier in the day.

“So that happened. Maybe that’s why I dressed backwards today! I was distracted. I’d been up since 3:30 a.m. watching the match,” the journalist joked while on the broadcast. However, putting on a dress backwards is no big deal to Savannah, especially since she recently went through a much worst scenario: like suffering a rough eye injury due to her son Charley.

“Charley threw a toy train right at my eye and it tore my retina,” Savannah said on air on November 27. “It has a really pointing edge and he threw it right at me.”

“It happened last week, actually, and then I lost my vision in my right eye about 24 hours later,” she continued. “It turned out to be kind of serious. They were afraid my retina would detach. They told me to just take it easy and they’ve been doing a bunch of laser procedures to avoid having to do the whole surgery. … I really did lose my vision in my right eye. It was so blurry from — not to get too gross — but there was so much blood in my eye that it completely blocked my vision.”

Savannah is alright now, so we are glad it’s just backwards dresses these days instead of serious injuries!