Sally Field’s Best Memories! See the ‘Norma Rae’ Star’s Cutest Photos With Sons Peter, Eli and Sam

Sally Field loves rocking the red carpet with her three sons. In fact, you can always count on the beloved Norma Rae actress to be all smiles for photos when she attends a Hollywood event with her adult children, Peter, Eli and Sam.

“The three things I’m most proud of in my life are my sons,” Sally once exclusively gushed to Closer Weekly. “They are kind, loving, productive people. Each with their own list of talents and accomplishments.”

The Smokey and the Bandit actress became a mom for the first time when she welcomed her first child, Peter, in 1969. At the time, Sally was married to her first husband, Steven Craig. The former couple then became the parents of son Eli in 1972. However, they split three years later in 1975.

The Academy Award winner completed her family during her second marriage with Alan Greisman. Sally and the film producer welcomed the Flying Nun alum’s youngest kiddo, Samuel, in 1987, but they called it quits after 10 years together in 1994.

Following her divorces, Sally focused on raising her boys while juggling her career as an actress. Even in the years since they’ve grown up, the Steel Magnolias star said she doesn’t want to make the time in her life for dating because her kids are her entire “existence.”

“I’m not married; I’m not the kind of person that has a life separate from them,” Sally sweetly shared with Closer. “That’s my family. That’s my everything.”

Instead, the Mrs. Doubtfire actress adores spending time with her children, as well as being a loving grandma to her growing family of grandkids: Isabel, Sophie, Ogden, Noah and Colin. “She loves having so many grandchildren,” a friend told Closer in February 2020. “She’s fun and goofy with them.”

The insider noted, though, that she wouldn’t be surprised if Sally gave love another shot in the future. “If she met someone special, she wouldn’t hide him,” the insider revealed. “At heart, Sally is a perpetual optimist but she’s happy in her own skin.”

