In the upcoming AMC anthology series Dispatches From Elsewhere, Sally Field plays a woman who tries to liven up her uninspired existence by taking part in a mysterious game. It’s not a problem that Sally can relate to. “I really don’t have a vacancy in my life,” the Oscar-winning actress, 73, explained during the Winter Television Critics Association press tour. “To quiet everything down would be a good thing for me!”

Sally certainly knows how to stay active. “Last year was an incredibly busy year,” she admitted. “Three weeks before I got down to Philadelphia [to film Dispatches From Elsewhere], I had just come home from London.”

She’d spent several months in the U.K. starring in the revival of Arthur Miller’s All My Sons on London’s West End. A theater critic who saw Sally’s portrayal of Kate last spring called her heartfelt performance “superb.” “There will always be a dearth of roles for women…[so] you go where the work is,” noted the star, who has no thoughts of ever retiring from acting. “I can’t say I see that cut-off date. I don’t look that far into the future. I just go until I don’t go.”

While work keeps her feeling invigorated, Sally’s greatest pleasure is her family. “The three things I’m most proud of in my life are my sons,” she said. “They are kind, loving, productive people. Each with their own list of talents and accomplishments.”

David Buchan/Variety/Shutterstock

Her eldest boys, from her marriage to Steven Craig, are Peter, 50, a screenwriter and novelist, and Eli, 47, an actor and director. Her youngest, Sam Greisman, 32, is a filmmaker and the product of Sally’s 1984–1994 marriage to producer Alan Greisman.

She also has five grandchildren — Isabel, Sophie, Ogden, Noah and Colin — who are frequent visitors to Sally’s airy home in L.A.’s posh Pacific Palisades neighborhood. “She loves having so many grandchildren — she’s fun and goofy with them,” a friend exclusively confides to Closer Weekly in the magazine’s latest issue, on newsstands now.

The star gushed that her whole “existence” is her kids and grandkids. “I’m not married; I’m not the kind of person that has a life separate from them,” Sally added. “That’s my family. That’s my everything.”

Greg Allen/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

Sally, who also had a long relationship with the late Burt Reynolds, isn’t opposed to finding new love, but it’s not a priority. “If she met someone special, she wouldn’t hide him,” the friend continues. “At heart, Sally is a perpetual optimist but she’s happy in her own skin.”

She’s rarely lonely. Her years in Hollywood have provided her with a large circle of friends including her Forrest Gump co-star Tom Hanks and producer Steven Spielberg. “She’s not a party person, but she’s close with a lot of people,” the pal reveals.

When she does have “quiet time” Sally fills up her days with needlepoint, books and gardening. “She never sits around; she’s always engaged,” the friend concludes.

That’s because there’s still so much to do. “I want to learn how to play the piano real quick,” Sally related, “because ticktock, ticktock, time’s a-wasting.”

For more on your favorite celebs, pick up the latest issue of Closer Weekly, on newsstands now — and be sure to sign up for our newsletter for more exclusive news!