Sally Field has traveled the world as a Hollywood star, but nothing brings her as much joy as the time she spends with her three kids. The Smokey and the Bandit actress is the proud mother of her “loving” sons, Peter Craig, Eli Craig and Sam Greisman.

Sally first experienced motherhood when she welcomed her eldest child, Peter, in 1969. The Flying Nun star gave birth to her child alongside her then-husband, Steven Craig. The former couple, who married in 1968, also became the parents of son Eli in 1972, but they split three years later in 1975.

The Academy Award winner expanded her family during her second union with Alan Greisman. Sally and the film producer welcomed the actress’ youngest son, Samuel, in 1987, but they called it quits after 10 years of marriage in 1994.

Even though it didn’t work out with her former lovers, the Steel Magnolias alum is grateful to have experienced parenthood. Without Steven and Alan, Sally would’ve never had the opportunity to raise Peter, Eli and Samuel.

“The three things I’m most proud of in my life are my sons,” Sally exclusively shared with Closer Weekly in February 2020. “They are kind, loving, productive people. Each with their own list of talents and accomplishments.”

Sally added because her sons are her entire “existence,” she isn’t caught up in looking for love. “I’m not married; I’m not the kind of person that has a life separate from them,” Sally added. “That’s my family. That’s my everything.”

A friend close of the Mrs. Doubtfire star noted she also adores being a grandmother to her five grandkids, Isabel, Sophie, Ogden, Noah and Colin. “She loves having so many grandchildren,” the pal told Closer. “She’s fun and goofy with them.”

Even though Sally swears she’s happier than ever being a single lady, the friend insisted she wouldn’t be surprised if the Norma Rae star gave love another shot with the right man.

“If she met someone special, she wouldn’t hide him,” the friend revealed. “At heart, Sally is a perpetual optimist, but she’s happy in her own skin.”

