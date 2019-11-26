Considering she was never meant to originally compete on Dancing With the Stars, Sailor Brinkley Cook couldn’t feel more grateful for the incredible experience. While chatting with Closer Weekly and other reporters at the show’s season 28 finale on Monday, November 25, the blonde beauty gave an update on mom Christie Brinkley‘s injury that forced her out of the competition.

“She’s healing up. You know, it’s hard to bounce back from all of those bones shattering,” the 21-year-old — who filled in for her mom after Christie, 65, broke her arm during rehearsals — shared at the event. “She’s doing well. She didn’t come tonight because traveling just makes it hurt even more.”

Sailor, who was eliminated from the hit reality dancing competition alongside professional dance partner Val Chmerkovskiy during week 6, then gave a sweet shoutout to Mirror Ball champions Hannah Brown and partner Alan Bersten.

“I think anyone that won tonight would have been the right person,” the up-and-coming model gushed. “Everyone has worked so hard and it has been such a beautiful experience watching everyone work so hard and really put their heart into it.

Now that Sailor has time off, it’s time for her to start working on all the upcoming projects she has lined up for 2020. “A couple of things that are a secret, but the new year is going to be exciting!” Sailor teased.

But before she embarks on a plethora of new journeys — including Dancing With the Stars‘ upcoming live tour — Christie’s mini-me said can’t wait to get home and spend some time with her family for Thanksgiving. “[I’m] going home tomorrow to eat my face off!” LOL!

Although Sailor’s journey on DWTS didn’t last as long as she may have hoped, mom Christie couldn’t be more proud of her youngest child. Following her injury in early September, the iconic supermodel opened up to Closer Weekly about having to let Sailor take the coveted spot.

“It’s been really the most beautiful silver lining that I could’ve imagined,” she gushed to Closer on October 3. “Obviously I was so crushed, so disappointed not be able to compete myself.”

We can’t wait to see where Sailor’s career goes next!