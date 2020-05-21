Looking good! Ryan Seacrest was all smiles as he gave fans a behind-the-scenes peek at his setup while working from home amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Live! With Kelly and Ryan host proved he’s hanging in there after giving viewers a recent scare over his health.

“Switched up the Zoom background,” the 45-year-old hunk captioned a photo of him standing in front of the camera at his lavish home on Wednesday, May 20. The American Idol star also shared a super cute pic of his beloved dog. “Georgia picked her favorite spot!”

Ryan’s followers were thrilled to see him back in action, writing, “We love you!” in the comments section of his post. Another fan echoed, “Love listening to you on the show every single day!” A third user chimed in, gushing, “Glad to see you are OK and smiling Ryan … stay safe and gets some rest.”

The iconic TV personality had fans concerned when he skipped the Monday, May 18, episode of Live! With Kelly and Ryan. After viewers noticed it seemed like Ryan was slurring his words during the Idol finale the night before, his rep made sure to shut down any speculation.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” the spokesperson told People at the time. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

The On Air with Ryan Seacrest host returned to Live! on Tuesday, May 19, after taking a “well-deserved day off,” according to the rep. He also gave viewers an update on his health.

“I’m doing well, thank you. I want to thank Mark [Consuelos] for filling in yesterday,” Ryan said during the ABC talk show. “He’s so good at it! Also, all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion, working around the clock.”

Considering Ryan is hosting Live!, his radio show, the Disney Family Singalong specials and more in lockdown, it’s hard to imagine he has any time for himself. However, the Hollywood heartthrob revealed how he’s bonding at home with longtime girlfriend Shayna Taylor.

“[Shayna] and I are spending a lot of time in the kitchen,” he recently told People of the 28-year-old food blogger and model. “We’re barbecuing and trying to make as many things as we can that are relatively healthy, but [it is] fun to eat most of the time when I’m not in the other room doing a show.”

You got this, Ryan!

