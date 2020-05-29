He’s still got it! Ryan Seacrest shared a cute throwback photo of him at prom in honor of a special episode of Live With Kelly and Ryan. “Throwback to precedent times when shoulder pads in tuxedos were the new normal,” he jokingly captioned the Instagram post on Thursday, May 28.

The talk show host, 45, looked handsome in his bowtie and black suit. Although his cohost Kelly Ripa, didn’t share any photos of her at prom, she did dress up to honor the graduating class of 2020 during the May 29 episode of Live. When the show kicked off, fans saw the pair dancing in their best attire and it was definitely great to see Ryan having fun again after he seemed a bit off two weeks ago.

Viewers noticed something was up with the On Air with Ryan Seacrest star when he hosted the American Idol finale on Sunday, May 17. However, Ryan’s rep said the producer was just exhausted and needed a little bit of rest. That’s why so he decided to skip the Monday, May 18, episode of Live.

“Ryan did not have any kind of stroke last night,” his rep told People at the time. “Like many people right now, Ryan is adjusting to the new normal and finding work-home balance, with the added stress of having to put on live shows from home.”

“Between Live with Kelly and Ryan, American Idol, ‘On Air with Ryan Seacrest,’ and the Disney Family Singalong specials, he has been juggling three to four on-air jobs over the last few weeks and he’s in need of rest,” the rep added. “So today he took a well-deserved day off.”

The TV host returned to work the following day and apologized for his absence. “I’m doing well, thank you. I want to thank Mark [Consuelos] for filling in yesterday,” Ryan said on the show. “He’s so good at it! Also, all the very kind well-wishes for my exhaustion, working around the clock.”

Since then, Ryan has only missed one more episode of Live, but it didn’t seem like it was anything serious. The Emmy winner still returned to the program and hosted it like a champ! Glad to have you back, Ryan.