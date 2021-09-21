Roseanne Barr’s Property Portfolio! A Breakdown of All the Homes the Emmy Winner Has Owned

Roseanne Barr has made a ton of cash over the years as a comedian and television star, so having a net worth of an estimated $80 million doesn’t come as a surprise. With that money, the Roseanne alum has invested some into real estate, and she’s created quite the property portfolio.

Roseanne currently owns two homes in El Segundo, California, as well as a 46-acre property in Hawaii. The Emmy winner spends the majority of her time in the town of Honokaa on the Big Island, where she resides with her longtime partner, Johnny Argent.

The She-Devil alum has owned her Hawaii pad since March 2007, having paid $1.78 million for the 2,212-square-foot residence at the time, according to Virtual Globe Trotting. She’s been spending more time at the three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom property than ever since her former hit show Roseanne was canceled in 2018.

Because Roseanne loves her quiet life in Hawaii so much, she decided to put one of her California homes on the market in September 2021. The Dirt reported the sitcom star listed her 4,518-square-foot dwelling, which comes with four bedrooms and four bathrooms, for $3.5 million. Her second El Segundo estate is located right across the street.

Aside from her California houses and her Honokaa home, Roseanne’s list of real estate doesn’t end there. According to the Dirt, she also has two neighboring abodes in the nearby city of Playa Del Rey, California, which she scooped up for a combined $3.76 million in 2005 and 2007. She’s also said to own some properties in the ranching community of Waimea, Hawaii.

In the past, Roseanne’s property portfolio has included other residences, like the 28,000-square-foot mansion she was building in Eldon, Iowa, with her second husband, Tom Arnold. According to K92.3, the former Roseanne Show star and Tom purchased the property in the rural state in the 1990s and planned on building a sprawling estate with a swimming pool in the basement.

However, the home was never finished as Roseanne and the Soul Plane actor ended their marriage after four years in 1994. Though Tom was said to have donated the property to a local college, images published by K92.3 in May 2021 show the home abandoned and surrounded by lush forest.

For details on all the homes Roseanne has ever owned, scroll through the list below!