Tennis legend Roger Federer is a total pro when it comes to juggling fame and fatherhood! The 2023 Met Gala cochair and his wife, Mirka Federer, share two sets of twins. Scroll below to learn more about the couple’s four children.

Who Is Roger Federer’s Wife, Mirka Federer?

Roger and Mirka’s love story is one for the books! Like Roger, Mirka is also a former professional tennis player who met her hubby for the first time at the 2000 Summer Olympics while they were both representing Switzerland. They began dating shortly after and got married in 2009 in Basel, Switzerland.

“Earlier today, in my hometown of Basel, surrounded by a small group of close friends and family, Mirka and I got married,” Roger wrote on his blog at the time. “It was a beautiful spring day and an incredibly joyous occasion.”

Juergen Hasenkopf/Shutterstock

Mirka retired from tennis shortly after she met Roger due to a foot injury. She continued to cheer her husband on from the sidelines throughout his career before he announced his retirement in September 2022.

“I am 41 years old. I have played more than 1500 matches over 24 years. Tennis has treated me more generously than I ever would have dreamt, and now I must recognize when it is time to end my competitive career,” he wrote in an Instagram post.

Who Are Roger Federer’s Children With Wife Mirka Federer?

Roger and Mirka became parents in July 2009 when they welcomed their twin daughters, Charlene and Myla.

“This is the greatest day of our lives,” the athlete said in a statement at the time. “Mirka, Myla and Charlene are all healthy and doing very well.”

A few months after Charlene and Myla’s arrival, Roger gushed about fatherhood.

“It’s been a lot of fun being a father and spending time with them,” he told People in September 2009. “I’m hands-on as much as I can because every day is something new and something different. I don’t want to miss anything.”

In May 2014, the couple welcomed their second set of twins, sons Lenny and Leo. Roger reflected on how his life and career changed since becoming a father of four.

“The girls were born and from that moment on, 2010 and 2011, I didn’t win any slam,” he reflected during a September 2022 interview on Today. “I remember changing diapers, bathing the girls and just being a dad.”

He continued, “But then when the boys were born, I mean, that rocked the boat, obviously, because going on the road with four kids every single week was hard, to say the least,” adding, “And from being maybe the dominator, I became the challenger. And I liked that role, as well. I actually really stayed hungry throughout.”