Penélope Cruz and her husband, Javier Bardem, aren’t like every Hollywood family. Though the two are very dedicated to their showbiz careers, the Jamón, Jamón actress and the No Country for Old Men actor never let their professions take time away from their two kids, Leo and Luna.

“Like any couple, we talk about our jobs, and consequently about our characters, about the way we handle this or that scene,” Penélope shared in the February 2021 issue of Marie Claire France. “Sometimes we exchange ideas, but when it comes to our jobs generally, we’re not obsessed with work, we try to leave it at the door of the house.”

The Volver star and her handsome hubby experienced parenthood together for the first time shortly after tying the knot in July 2010. The couple’s first child, Leo, was born in 2011, followed by their youngest kiddo, Luna, in 2013. From the moment Penélope became a mother, “everything” changed for the star.

While chatting with the Associated Press in February 2019, Penélope explained how she’s able to prioritize her family after welcoming her kids. “Every time I read a project, the first thing that I look at is the dates and location,” she explained to the outlet. “I try to work more in the summer.”

Though her Hollywood career requires being on TV and movie sets for hours on end, the Vanilla Sky actress doesn’t feel like acting takes her away from her kids. “My family is always together,” she shared. “My main priority is raising my kids, but this job, fortunately, makes it easier because I am not working the whole time.”

“You’re shooting, but then you also have a lot of free time,” Penélope noted. “It’s a big blessing to have that.”

Penélope feels lucky to be a mom, but that doesn’t mean she always has it easy. In fact, the Oscar winner revealed the biggest challenge when it comes to being a mom during an interview with Red magazine in April 2020.

“If I don’t have at least seven hours [of sleep], I feel it later,” Penélope dished. “I can lose focus, I can get moody. It is one of the toughest things about having children – you have to wake up earlier.”

Keep scrolling to learn more about the couple’s son, Leo, and daughter, Luna!