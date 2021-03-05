It doesn’t take much to recognize the extent of David Beckham and wife Victoria Beckham‘s love for their four kids. The British footballer and the former Spice Girls singer can’t help but constantly gush over their children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper.

For Victoria, experiencing motherhood has been her “greatest achievement,” she once said, according to Hello. “It has taken me on an unexpected journey that can constantly surprise, educate and confuse me!”

The fashion designer and David have been enjoying their lives as parents for the last two decades. The couple, who started dating in 1997, welcomed their first child, Brooklyn, in 1999. Four months later, they tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Luttrellstown Castle in Dublin, Ireland.

The soccer superstar and the brunette beauty expanded their family two years later when their son Romeo arrived in 2002, followed by their youngest son, Cruz, in 2005. David and Victoria completed their brood when their daughter, Harper, arrived in 2011.

The longtime lovebirds have mastered their roles as parents throughout the years of raising their kids, but the two still deal with their fair share of struggles. In fact, the former “Wannabe” songstress said because she has so many responsibilities in terms of her career and parenthood, it sometimes feels like she’s “being pulled in four different directions.”

“I think that the kids get harder as they get older,” she told The Sunday Times Style in 2016. “The most important thing is to make sure that each child gets the individual attention that they need. I can never go to bed early because Brooklyn is always up and that’s when I see him, and then you’ve got Harper, who is up super early. And then I have David and work too.”

Fortunately, the British TV personality manages to get it all done, but she gives a lot of the credit to her handsome husband. “[David] is the most incredible husband [and a] fantastic father,” Victoria gushed to ET in 2017. “He inspires me every day. Not just seeing him with the children and how he treats me. It just works. We’re very equal at home, and we’re a really, really good team.”

