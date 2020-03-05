It can’t be easy for Victoria Beckham and David Beckham to keep their family in one place considering their four children are quickly growing up. However, the former Spice Girls singer made sure to document the rare occasion as their entire brood got together to celebrate their eldest son Brooklyn’s 21st birthday.

“My babies x I love u @davidbeckham @brooklynbeckham 🎂 🎁 🍰,” the proud mom, 45, gushed alongside the adorable snapshot of all four of her kids including the handsome birthday boy, sons Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, and 8-year-old daughter Harper.

Victoria shared the heartwarming family moment as they celebrated the up-and-coming photographer’s milestone birthday on Wednesday, March 4. David, 44, and the British fashion designer’s children looked happier than ever as they posed for the photo.

The longtime couple’s fans marveled at their clan’s close bond in the comments section of her post. “I love how loving you all are to each other,” one user wrote, while another gushed, “The best team.” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Harper looks a lot like Brooklyn!!”

Victoria also shared a photo of her and David — who tied the knot in 1996 — while celebrating their eldest child’s birthday. The singer-turned-fashionista and the former professional soccer star were glowing as they snapped a pic with Brooklyn.

“Happy Birthday, Brooklyn x We are so proud and love you so, so much xxxx kisses,” the doting mom of four captioned the cute pic.

Before heading out for a night on the town to celebrate Brooklyn’s 21st birthday with family and friends, Victoria and David shared the sweetest tributes. The famous mom and dad took to Instagram to honor their firstborn’s special celebration with some nice words and throwback photos.

FACUNDO ARRIZABALAGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

“Happy 21st to my big boy,” David captioned the cutest photo of Brooklyn as a little boy. “What more can I say about you other than you have grown into the most beautiful human being and that makes dad so proud?”

“You are kind, passionate and caring and as a father, that’s what you want to see in your son,” he continued. “We have had so many great moments as a father and son together, like lifting trophies in all the places that I won them and for me, that was always my dream … I love you bust, have the most amazing day because [you] deserve it.”

Victoria echoed her handsome hubby’s sentiments as she also shared a touching post for Brooklyn. “21 years ago today, the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever,” she raved. “Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny … you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham.”

We hope Brooklyn had the best day!