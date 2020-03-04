Happy birthday, Brooklyn Beckham! Proud parents David Beckham and Victoria Beckham rang in their eldest child’s 21st birthday by sharing the sweetest tributes in honor of his big day.

“Happy 21st to my big boy,” the former professional soccer star, 44, gushed alongside a throwback photo of his mini-me. “What more can I say about you other than you have grown into the most beautiful human being and that makes dad so proud?”

David then listed his favorite things about the handsome birthday boy. “You are kind, passionate and caring and as a father, that’s what you want to see in your son,” he continued. “We have had so many great moments as a father and son together, like lifting trophies in all the places that I won them and for me, that was always my dream … I love you bust, have the most amazing day because [you] deserve it.”

The former Spice Girls singer, 45, also dedicated a heartwarming birthday tribute to the up-and-coming photographer. “21 years ago today, the most beautiful soul came into the world and changed our lives forever,” Victoria marveled. “Sensitive, sweet, kind and funny … you are our everything. I love you so much @davidbeckham xxx Happy Birthday @brooklynbeckham.”

Fans of the longtime lovebirds — who tied the knot in 1996 and also share sons Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 15, as well as 8-year-old daughter Harper — flooded their comments section with sweet birthday wishes for their eldest kiddo. Some of the Beckham family’s famous friends even chimed in.

“Happy birthday to my wonderful godson. You make Elton and I so proud. You have grown into an extraordinary man,” David Furnish commented on behalf of him and husband Elton John. “Aw, happy birthday Brooklyn!!!” wrote Victoria’s BFF Eva Longoria.

Although Victoria and David have continued to flourish in Hollywood and in their careers, they’ve never lost touch of what it means to be a good mom and dad. The singer-turned-fashion designer even revealed why she makes such an effort to constantly be a good example for her and David’s children.

“As parents, we have a responsibility to make sure that we communicate with our children, but let’s be honest, social media isn’t something we had to deal with while growing up,” she shared with Glamour in September 2019. “David and I are really close to our children and it is all about communication and protecting them as much as we can and making sure they’re strong, nice, decent human beings.”

We bet Victoria and David are going to give Brooklyn the best 21st birthday ever!