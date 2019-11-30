The holidays are here, so David Beckham decided to get them kicked off right by going ice skating with his only daughter, Harper.

The 44-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday, November 30, to share some adorable photos on the ice with his little girl, 8. “It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas,” the former athlete wrote alongside the numerous pics. He also thanked the ice skating rink in the Natural Museum of London for “looking after us today.”

People were loving the cute pics, as they took to the comments section to respond. “So beautiful you two,” one fan said. Another added, “Oh, cute!” Even fellow dad Tom Brady chimed in, saying, “The sweetest!” David shares Harper and three sons — Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 17, and Cruz, 14 — with his wife, Victoria Beckham.

The star has always gushed about Harper and how lucky he feels to have her in his life. On International Women’s Day, he made sure to share nothing but positive words about the ladies in his life. “I’m so blessed to have these amazing women in my life, they inspire me every single day,” he wrote next to various snaps with the Spice Girls alum, 45, as well as their daughter.

Earlier this year, David also took some time to send Harper some kind words on her special day. “Happy Birthday to the little girl with the biggest heart,” he wrote on July 10. “Kisses from mummy, daddy and your big brothers.”

“What more can daddy say other than I love you so much little girl and please stop growing up … Happy Birthday to my pretty lady … Your smile melts all our hearts,” he added. Harper’s big brothers also made sure to show their sister just how much they care for her.

“Happy birthday to the best lil sister ever xx love you x have the best day,” Brooklyn said, as he shared a pic of Harper holding a cute dog. As for Romeo, he added, “Happy birthday to the best sister in the world I can’t believe your 8!!!! Love you so much and hope you have the best day ever.”

It is quite clear that Harper has a ton of love surrounding her.