Happy birthday, Cruz Beckham! In honor of the celebrity kiddo‘s 15th birthday, dad David Beckham and mom Victoria Beckham shared the sweetest tributes to ring in their handsome teen’s special celebration.

“Happy birthday to my crazy little man … dad loves you so much and [I] am so proud of the heart you have and the crazy character that you show me every single day,” the former soccer star, 44, gushed alongside a collage of pics of the adorable birthday boy. “Happy Birthday, Cruzie.”

David’s wife, Victoria, 45, echoed her husband’s sweet sentiments as she also shared a post for her son’s big day. “Happy birthday @cruzbeckham!!” she captioned the post, which included a series of throwback videos and pics edited into one. “Can’t believe our baby is 15 today!! We all love you so so so much xxxxx so many kisses xxxxxx.”

Fans of the longtime lovebirds — who tied the knot in 1999 and share Cruz, as well as sons Brooklyn Beckham, 20, Romeo Beckham, 17, and daughter Harper Beckham, 7 — joined in on the birthday boy’s fun-filled festivities as they wished Cruz a happy birthday in the comments sections of David and Victoria’s posts.

“Happy birthday to your lovely baby,” one fan wrote, while another gushed, “They grow too quick sometimes.” A third fan chimed in, adding, “Happy birthday, Cruz! May your special day bring you much sunshine and joy.” Even fellow sports star Tom Brady left a heartwarming comment on David’s post, writing, “So sweet!”

Cruz’s 15th birthday bash comes days after the Beckham family supported mom Victoria at her London Fashion Week autumn/winter ’20 show on Sunday, February 16. The famous brood was all smiles as they sat front row and cheered on their family matriarch as she unveiled her upcoming fashion as part of her self-titled brand.

This certainly isn’t the first time David, Victoria and their kids have proven to be one of Hollywood’s most tight-knit families. In fact, sources close to the couple of over 20 years revealed Victoria is so proud of her posse, she’s even thinking of having them star in their own reality TV show.

WWD/Shutterstock

“[Victoria] had a blast the last time she let cameras into her home, but this time she wants to do something more upmarket and classy to reflect how far they’ve come and give an insight into their kids’ lives,” the insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in March 2019. “Plus it will no doubt go a long way and showing [she] and David are more in love than ever. He’s not as keen on the idea, but Posh is pleading her case. She’ll get her way. She usually does.”

Well, we’d certainly love to be able to keep up with the Beckhams!