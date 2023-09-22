Being a shark certainly has its perks! Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec has a whopping net worth thanks to his many years as an investor and TV personality.

What Is Robert Herjavec’s Net Worth?

Robert has an estimated net worth of $300 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. He was born in Croatia in 1962 and raised in Canada. The Dancing With the Stars alum graduated from the University of Toronto and worked several different minimum-wage jobs to help support his family.

Eventually, Robert landed a job selling tech equipment at LogiQuest. After he was fired from the company, he founded the internet software security operator BRAK Systems. In 2000, Robert sold the company to AT&T Canada for more than $30 million.

In 2003, Robert founded The Herjavec Group, a fast-growing technology company. In addition to his business ventures, the tech mogul was inspired to help other individuals succeed under his guidance. This led him to join the Canadian reality series Dragons’ Den in 2006.

Three years after entering the Den, Robert made his debut on Shark Tank season 1 alongside Kevin Harrington, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Daymond John. The entrepreneur has been a mainstay on the program ever since. Robert also joined the Australian version of Shark Tank in 2023.

“We are such a diverse group with so many differing opinions,” he said of his experience being a part of the franchise in a February 2019 interview with Business Jet Traveler. “It’s great to be able to spend time with people who are equally driven and successful. There’s no physical type, no height requirement; business doesn’t care if you are good looking or not, if you are tall, short or pudgy. There’s no requirement to success except adding value.”

Lev Radin/VIEWpress

How Else Does Robert Herjavec Make Money?

Robert has authored three books about succeeding in business. His first book, Driven: How to Succeed in Business and in Life, was released in 2010. In 2013, the businessman penned The Will To Win: Leading, Competing, Succeeding. His most recent book, You Don’t Have to Be a Shark: Creating Your Own Success, was released in 2016.

Is Robert Herjavec Married?

Robert has been married to his wife, Kym Johnson, since 2016. The former DWTS pro dancer has an estimated $1 million net worth of her own, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Does Robert Herjavec Have Kids?

The couple welcomed their twins, Hudson and Haven, in 2018. Robert is also a dad to his three older children, Caprice, Skye and Brendan, with his ex-wife, Diane Plese.