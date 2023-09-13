Change is on the horizon for Robert Herjavec. The investor announced some huge career news in the summer of 2023, leading fans to wonder if he would be returning to Shark Tank for season 15 in the fall.

Robert Herjavec Announces Big Career News

On August 31, Robert revealed on Instagram that he joined Shark Tank Australia for season 5.

“Being a #shark in international waters has been incredible,” he reflected on the experience. “My fellow down under sharks, businesses and entrepreneurs are impeccable!”

In addition to taking his knack for kickstarting businesses overseas, Robert also announced that he was coming back to the Canadian television series Dragons’ Den. His return to the reality program for season 17 came after a 10-season hiatus.

“Ten years ago, I left Canada to take on the world!” he said in a statement amid news of his return to the show. “Today, I run a global, billion-dollar company with 800 people, and I’m back home to where it all started. Canada is a land of entrepreneurs and Dragons’ Den is where they come for inspiration and knowledge. Look out Canada — I’m back in the Den and ready to invest.”

Is Robert Herjavec Leaving ‘Shark Tank’?

While Robert has an extremely busy schedule working on shows in other countries and running multiple businesses, fans of the U.S. version of Shark Tank are in luck. The Croatia-born businessman will be returning as a shark for season 15 on September 29.

Sarah Morris/Getty Images

Mark Cuban, Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Lori Greiner and Kevin O’Leary were also announced as sharks for the upcoming season. On September 13, ABC revealed the names of the guest sharks who will be making appearances throughout the season. Candace Nelson, Daniel Lubetzky, Michael Rubin, Jason Blum and Emma Grede were among the group of guest investors.

In the final days of summer, Robert spent quality time with his wife, Kym Johnson, and their two young kids, Hudson and Haven. The family vacationed in Canada and also took a trip to NYC in the warmer months to celebrate some big milestones, including Kym’s birthday and the couple’s seventh wedding anniversary.

As he is set to take over the television lineup with his many shows this fall, Robert dished out some great career advice on Instagram.

“Don’t wait for life to happen to you, go out, be bold and make s–t happen,” he captioned a September 12 post.