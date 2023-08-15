A connection blossomed between Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson on the dance floor. The Shark Tank star and the pro dancer were paired together on season 20 of Dancing With the Stars in 2015. Scroll below to find out whether or not the duo are still together.

When Did Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson Get Married?

Robert was a favorite among viewers on DWTS with his positivity and eagerness to learn new dances each week. The investor was going through a divorce from his first wife, Diane Plese, while competing on the show. Their divorce was finalized in 2016 after 26 years of marriage.

“Human relationships are so difficult,” Robert said in a statement at the time. “I wish nothing but love and peace for our family as we move forward from this.”

Robert fell in love with Kym during their DWTS partnership and quickly made things official.

“From the moment I met her, I love hanging out with her,” he gushed. “We are having a great time.”

He proposed to Kym in March 2016 in a gesture he admitted was “a little awkward.”

“It took me a long time,” Robert detailed of getting on one knee for Kym. “I didn’t let anybody know until a week before because I’m really bad at surprises and I was afraid I’d mess it up. But you know, when I asked Kym, she started crying and she didn’t say anything, so I asked a second time and she kept on crying. And I asked a third time, and she didn’t say anything, and I’m saying, ‘This is getting a little awkward.’ But she said ‘yes’ finally.”

The pair got married on July 31, 2016, at the Four Seasons Hotel Los Angeles at Beverly Hills.

“I never thought I’d get married again,” Robert gushed after the nuptials. “I worried I’d become bitter or an old cat guy. But at the end of the day, everybody wants to connect to another human being. When I met Kym, it was just effortless.”

AFF-USA/Shutterstock

Are Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson Still Together?

Robert and Kym are still together and recently celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary. The lovebirds embarked on a trip to Canada with their friends and family to ring in the milestone.

Do Robert Herjavec and Kym Johnson Have Children?

Through his marriage to Diane, Robert is a father to three older children, Caprice, Skye and Brendan. He became a dad again after marrying Kym. The couple welcomed their twins, Hudson and Haven, in April 2018.

As for whether they hope to expand their family again in the future, Kym once revealed that she would “love to have more kids.”