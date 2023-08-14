Robert Herjavec has two little golfing buddies! The Shark Tank star was joined by his youngest kids, Hudson and Haven, for a day on the golf course on August 13.

Robert, 60, was elated to bring his kiddos along with him to spend some time on the green. His wife, Kym Johnson, snapped a candid photo during the family outing with Hudson and Haven, both 5. The little ones looked like spitting images of their famous father in their golf attire.

A few days before the golf trip, the duo traveled to New York City with Hudson and Haven. While in the Big Apple, they brought the twins to the Museum of Ice Cream for a fun excursion filled with sweet treats on August 11.

Kym, 47, shared cute pictures of her mini-mes as they danced around the museum’s many vibrant exhibits. Her mother, Barbara, also came along to the must-see tourist destination. Haven adorably shared a milkshake with her grandmother in one photo. “The sweetest,” Kym simply captioned the snapshot with a pink heart emoji.

During the NYC trip, the Dancing With the Stars pro and her husband also had a romantic date night. The pair attended the Broadway premiere of The Shark Is Broken on August 10. Kym looked chic in a white pantsuit while Robert opted for a more casual look with jeans and a navy-blue blazer.

Since their 2016 wedding, Robert and Kym have been documenting their travels all over the world. The jet-setting couple is grateful to be sharing their experiences with their children, from traveling to Robert’s native country Croatia to Kym’s native country Australia.

Robert is also a dad to three older kids, Caprice, Skye and Brendan, from his marriage to his first wife, Diane Plese. The former couple were married from 1990 to 2016.

The investor has always enjoyed traveling with all five of his children and bringing them along on business trips.

“I think kids find simple things interesting,” Robert said. “Oftentimes, they used to love to come with me to the office simply to draw on the whiteboard. Kids love to spend time and find wonder in the smallest things.”

Hudson and Haven are still very young but have already developed strong personalities while traveling the world with their parents.

“Haven, our little girl, is the boss. I think that’s a girl thing though,” Kym gushed. “And Hudson, he’s just the happiest little kid. He just adores his sister and loves her. But they’re both just so sweet and adorable and starting to interact, so that’s fun to see.”