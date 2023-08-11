The Herjavec-Johnson crew is screaming for ice cream! Shark Tank star Robert Herjavec and his wife, Kym Johnson, took their twins, Haven and Hudson, to the Museum of Ice Cream in New York City on Friday, August 11.

Kym, 47, snapped a photo of her kids having a blast in one of the interactive exhibits at the must-see tourist destination. The siblings had huge smiles on their faces as they jumped around a room full of fake bananas. Visiting the art installation was the perfect family-friendly excursion for Haven and Hudson, both 5.

The outing came one day after Robert, 60, was joined by his wife on the red carpet at the opening night of The Shark Is Broken on Broadway. As always, the happy couple, who got married in 2016, looked incredibly stylish. Robert paired a navy-blue suit jacket with a button-down shirt and dark jeans while Kym donned a white pantsuit.

Courtesy of Kym Johnson/Instagram

“Glad you two had a date night at the theater!” one person commented on Robert’s Instagram post from his Broadway outing with Kym. “I know you had fun and you both look awesome! Like the Rolex!”

Hudson and Haven recently joined their parents during a trip to Canada along with their extended family and friends. In addition to ringing in their seventh wedding anniversary during the getaway, Kym also celebrated her birthday. Robert shared a cute throwback photo of his wife in a sweet birthday shout-out on Instagram.

Robert and Kym went on multiple boat trips, played pickleball with their pals and watched gorgeous sunsets before jetting off to NYC with their kiddos. The investor and the Dancing With the Stars pro both certainly have busy schedules, but spending time with their kids is something that will always take precedence in their lives.

Kym previously admitted that she hoped to expand her family with Robert again in the future. He is also a dad to three older kids, Caprice, Skye and Brendan, with his ex-wife, Diane Plese.

“I would love to have more kids,” Kym said, to which Robert replied, “No, no, no.”

The doting parents also revealed that both Haven and Hudson already love dancing like their talented mom.

“I bought these little tap shoes just for fun, but [Haven] loved it,” Kym said. “She really enjoyed it, but then Hudson wanted to put them on too. So, we go downstairs and we try. I try and entertain them and do some little dancing with them and stuff.”