Shark Tank has had a rotating panel of sharks since the first season of the business-centric reality program aired in 2009. The series has helped so many businesses grow and launched the careers of deserving entrepreneurs. Longtime fans of the show have wondered what happened to Kevin Harrington, one of the original sharks in season 1. Keep scrolling to find out why he left Shark Tank and where he is now.

What Happened to Kevin Harrington From ‘Shark Tank’?

During season 1 of Shark Tank, Harrington joined Daymond John, Barbara Corcoran, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary on the panel of investors. The businessman also appeared during the second season of the program but did not return for a third season. Mark Cuban, who served as a guest panelist in season 2, permanently took Harrington’s place as a shark in season 3.

Courtesy of Kevin Harrington/Instagram

No explanation was provided as to why Harrington waved goodbye to the show in 2011. He did reveal that he enjoyed the experience of getting to hear exciting pitches and making the decision of whether he wanted to invest in businesses.

“It’s been a phenomenal experience,” he reflected in a previous interview with All Business. “I’ve learned even more about brokering deals in the heat of the moment with other sharks. You think you know what you’re doing, but there’s always more to learn. So, it’s been informative and fun.”

Where Is Kevin Harrington Now?

While Harrington ultimately decided not to continue his journey on Shark Tank, he is still running multiple successful businesses under Harrington Enterprises.

“I have launched over 20 businesses that have grown to over $100 million in sales each, have been involved in more than a dozen public companies and have launched over 500 products generating more than $5 billion in sales worldwide with iconic brands and celebrities such as Jack Lalanne, Tony Little, George Foreman and the new I-Grow hair restoration product on QVC,” his LinkedIn profile reads.

In September 2022, the business executive launched a personalized interview platform with Fortune Media Group called American Entrepreneur. He also regularly updates his Instagram account with content about starting businesses and advice on making deals.

In September 2020, Harrington published the book Mentor to Millions about navigating his career and his personal life. The TV personality still remains very private about his love life and his family.