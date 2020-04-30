Lovebirds Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have been married for more than three decades and on Thursday, April 30, Rita, 63, celebrated her wedding anniversary with Tom, 63. “32 years with this guy! @tomhanks Happy Anniversary, my love. Let’s go 32 more and then some,” the singer gushed on Instagram next to a snap of her and her hubby standing in front of a mountain.

During a Tuesday, April 7, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, Rita revealed Tom’s talkative nature is the one thing that drew her to him when they first met. “I love a good storyteller,” she gushed. “So anybody who could tell a good story, I’m down with that.”

Since Rita grew up in a “very vocal” Greek household, the “Let Me Be” singer was used to chatty people. That’s why she didn’t mind the actor’s interesting stories. “I love that. He makes me laugh all the time,” she said. “He’s a great storyteller.”

Tom, on the other hand, knew the actress was The One from the way she made him feel. “There was a moment long ago, when I thought, It can actually be this,” the Toy Story star shared with Savannah Guthrie on Today in January. “She was the example of how to do it. And when I met her, I thought, Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh — this could be a plan for the future.”

In 1988, the couple got married, and they have been loving every day since. When the two-time Oscar winner accepted the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes, he gave his beloved a sweet shout-out.

“A man is blessed with a family sitting down front like that,” Tom told the audience about Rita and his kids, Colin Hanks, 42, and Elizabeth Hanks, 37, Chet Hanks, 29, and Truman Hanks, 24, who graced the front row. “A wife who is fantastic in every way, who has taught me what love is, [four] kids who are braver and stronger and wiser than their old man is and a loving group of people who have put away with me being away months and months at a time.”

He added, “I wouldn’t be standing here if they didn’t have to put up with that. I can’t tell you how much your love means to me.”