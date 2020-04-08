Written in the stars! Rita Wilson and Tom Hanks have a beautiful love story and his talkative nature is the reason why the singer fell in love with him. Rita opened up about what she loves most about the actor during her Tuesday, April 7, appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show, which was filmed before she was diagnosed with coronavirus.

“That was one of the things that when we met we just got along instantly because first of all, I love a good storyteller. So anybody who could tell a good story, I’m down with that,” Rita told Kelly Clarkson. The 63-year-old actress explained that it all stemmed from her childhood. Because she grew up in a “very vocal” Greek household, the blonde beauty didn’t mind that Tom, also 63, was a very talkative person.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

“I love that. He makes me laugh all the time,” she gushed. “He’s a great storyteller.” Aside from Tom’s vocal skills, Rita also loves the fact that her husband supports her in everything she does. When the former actress decided to try her hand at music, Tom said she was going to excel no matter what.

“Go, go, go!” the musician recalled her hubby saying when she broke the news to him. In a June 2019 interview with Closer Weekly, Rita revealed why she wanted to become a singer. “You just get to a certain point in your life, which is like, I don’t care. I don’t care. I’m doing what I love to do,” she said. “And if other people like it, great, but I’m not trying to make them like it or not like it. And that makes it so enjoyable and so fun. And then I loved writing and making music, so I’m now on my fourth album.”

Shutterstock

Since that interview, Rita has released three more albums. It’s a good thing Tom supported his wife because she has done so many great things in her music career.