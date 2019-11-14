He may be one of Hollywood’s most accomplished stars, but Tom Hanks said his earliest years in showbiz were the hardest. In a recent interview about his upcoming role of Fred Rogers in A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, the beloved star got candid about raising his eldest kids while trying to get by with little money.

“My son [Colin Hanks] was born when I was very young. As well as my daughter [Elizabeth Hanks],” the 63-year-old actor explained to The New York Times, noting that it was extremely tumultuous raising a newborn after becoming a father for the first time at 21.

The Forrest Gump star said that, unlike his eldest children, his two younger kids — Chet Hanks, 29, and Truman Hanks, 23 — were raised much differently as a result of his incredible rise to superstardom. Tom said Colin, 41, and Elizabeth, 37, have a much better idea of where they came from because money was tight when they were growing up.

“We have this gestalt understanding because [Colin and Elizabeth] remember when their dad was just a guy trying to, you know, make the rent,” the Academy Award winner admitted. “My other kids, they were born after I had established a beachhead in every way. And so their lives were just different.”

While reflecting on his early days of fatherhood, the Cast Away actor — who shares Colin and Elizabeth with ex-wife Samantha Lewes, as well as Chet and Truman from his second marriage to wife Rita Wilson — admitted that he blurred the lines between working and being a dad.

“I start thinking about mistakes I made with my own kids and not explaining things or not being there for them,” Tom candidly confessed. “Or being so preoccupied with other things that are going on in our adult world.”

Even though the Big star admitted he isn’t the most perfect parent, Tom gushed about eventually getting the hang of being a supportive dad. “Somewhere along the line, I figured out, the only thing really, I think, eventually a parent can do is say, ‘I love you, there’s nothing you can do wrong, you cannot hurt my feelings, I hope you will forgive me on occasion, and what do you need me to do?’” he shared.

The proud dad continued, “You offer up that to them. ‘I will do anything I can possibly do in order to keep you safe.’ That’s it. Offer that up and then just love them.”

Not only is Tom super supportive of his kids, but the actor’s wife, Rita, told Closer Weekly that the hunk is an even more caring husband. While chatting with Closer about her decision to reinvent her career and switch over from acting to singing, the “Throw Me a Party” songstress, 63, dished that her husband of over 20 years couldn’t have been more excited.

“Go, go, go!” Tom said about his wife following her dream, Rita told Closer this past June. Aww!