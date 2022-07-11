She’s All That star Rachael Leigh Cook took part in one of the most iconic movie makeover scenes in the 1999 cult classic. Years after portraying Laney Boggs, she has become one of the biggest stars on the Hallmark channel. In between filming her captivating movies, the beauty enjoys beach days and sharing her bikini photos with her fans.

In 2020, Rachael was cast in the Netflix remake of She’s All That called He’s All That. While her new character, Anna Sawyer, was not related to Laney, Rachael opened up about her true feelings ahead of her return to the franchise.

“I’m not going to lie, it took me a moment to truly decide if I was ready to be actively compared to my much younger self — was this good for my career? My ego?” she said in an August 2021 interview with BuzzFeed. “But when I took a step back and looked at the big picture, I knew, looking back, I’d much rather be an active participant and supporter of this reimagining than to answer questions for the rest of my life about the remake without having been part of it.”

Playing a mom the second time around was a bit different than playing a high school student, but viewers could not help but notice how stunning Rachael looked in the film. In an August 2021 interview with People, the brunette beauty dished on some of her favorite products that have become a huge part of her beauty and wellness regimen.

“Being over 40, you should make friends with retinol,” she told said at the time.

On top of her acting career, the Minnesota native is a mom of two kids, Charlotte and Theodore, with her ex-husband, Daniel Gillies. Charlotte joined her mom on the red carpet for the He’s All That premiere. Rachael wore a black dress with polka dots while her daughter wore an adorable pink dress. The Summer in the Vineyard actress looked radiant as she posed for photos on the red carpet with her little one.

“I definitely feel my age, but if I can not look it all the way, I’m a happy camper,” she admitted.

One month before the Netflix film’s premiere, Rachael went Instagram official with her boyfriend, Kevin Mann. The couple first began dating after the Dawson’s Creek alum separated from her ex-husband in 2019. Their mutual friend, Judy Greer, introduced them.

“I love his perfect heart. He’s magic … He’s a producer. He has incredible taste. He’s the greatest guy,” Rachael told Entertainment Tonight of her beau in August 2020. “He’s fine with working really hard and doing great things and he does so much for other people. And then he will watch unlimited seasons of 90 Day Fiancé with me.”

