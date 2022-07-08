Danica McKellar Looks Wonderful in Her Swimsuit Snaps! See the Hallmark Star’s Bikini Photos

The Wonder Years star Danica McKellar sure has a wonderful sense of style! The television personality is all about sharing her breathtaking bikini photos on social media and revealing her beauty and fitness secrets.

The Young Justice actress rose to fame in her teen years on ABC and later became one of the biggest stars on the Hallmark channel. She’s starred in the television films Love and Sunshine, Christmas at Dollywood and Christmas She Wrote. Danica also shares inspiring fitness videos and inspirational messages whenever she gets the chance.

Even after more than three decades in the spotlight, the bombshell looks like she has not aged at all! She shared some of her health and fitness tips during a June 2018 interview on Today.

“I hardly ever drink alcohol. I don’t drink coffee. I don’t drink soda,” the Dancing With the Stars alum said at the time. “I’m really strict about having anything artificial. In terms of food, I stay away from dairy and gluten. I do a lot of brown rice and a lot of vegetables. I do eat meat, just lean meat. I’ll steam vegetables.”

In honor of her 47th birthday in January 2022, the California native posted a makeup-free photo with some advice about aging.

“If there’s any secret I’ve found to youth, it’s in the attitude … and a healthy, clean lifestyle, of course,” she wrote. “Our minds and bodies are inextricably connected. I’ve found when I eat well and get enough rest and exercise, I have so much more access to that inner joy that makes life fun!”

Danica and her husband, Scott Sveslosky, certainly make the most of their time together. Her Instagram is full of photos of the pair enjoying vacations, chill days by the pool and sharing cute moments. The Kiss My Math author is a mom to one son, Draco, from her first marriage to Mike Verta. Scott also has one son, Hunter, from a previous relationship.

“He’s a great partner — sweet, supportive, loving,” Danica said of her second husband in an April 2019 interview with Closer. “We each brought a child into our marriage — Hunter’s 14, and my son Draco is 8. We’re raising them alongside each other. Watching their friendship develop, they just play and have so much fun. What a blessing!”

Keep scrolling to see Danica’s beautiful bikini photos.