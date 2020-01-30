He may have taken a step back from the royal family recently, but Prince Harry is still a tad bothered by the new title that Queen Elizabeth handed over to his brother, Prince William.

“William’s new title was discussed in the ‘emergency meetings’ so Harry isn’t surprised by the news. But he’s an extremely sensitive guy — an over thinker who takes things personally, and the timing of the announcement (which happened just days after he landed in Canada) hit a raw nerve,” an insider exclusively tells Closer Weekly. “He thinks the royals could be throwing shade at him, but is trying not to dwell on it.”

This comes after the head monarch, 93, made the Duke of Cambridge, 37, the Lord High Commissioner to the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland — essentially putting William in charge of being the Queen’s personal representative. Not only did Harry, 35, see his older brother get a title change, but he agreed to lose his own HRH title — all for the betterment of his wife, Meghan Markle, and their son, Archie.

“Initially Harry wanted to keep his HRH title, but willingly gave it up for an easy life — this was hashed out in the meetings,” a source previously told Closer exclusively. “Harry and Meghan are just going to be The Duke and Duchess of Sussex from now on.”

Plenty of changes have occurred ever since Harry and Meghan, 38, made the shocking decision of going their own route. They’ve even decided that they will try their best to keep their little one away from the royal lifestyle. “Harry and Meghan are determined to give Archie a normal life — for him to be treated like any other child,” another insider told Closer. “Meghan wasn’t a fan of royal protocol, so Archie won’t be taught any of that!”

