The end of an era! Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they’re going to stop posting on their Sussex Royal Instagram account as they settle down in their new house in Los Angeles. The royal couple shared their last post on Monday, March 30, and they reportedly will not be using their Sussex Royal website anymore either.

“While you may not see us here, the work continues,” they said in the caption. “Thank you to this community — for the support, the inspiration and the shared commitment to the good in the world. We look forward to reconnecting with you soon. You’ve been great! Until then, please take good care of yourselves, and of one another. Harry and Meghan.”

Shutterstock

The royal couple’s decision to stop posting on Instagram comes just a few weeks after they made their final appearance as senior members of the royal family. Before they signed off of Instagram for good, Harry, 35, and Meghan, 38, said they have a lot of faith in their royal fans.

“As we can all feel, the world at this moment seems extraordinarily fragile. Yet we are confident that every human being has the potential and opportunity to make a difference — as seen now across the globe, in our families, our communities and those on the front line —together we can lift each other up to realize the fullness of that promise,” they said in the caption.

“What’s most important right now is the health and wellbeing of everyone across the globe and finding solutions for the many issues that have presented themselves as a result of this pandemic,” the couple added. “As we all find the part we are to play in this global shift and changing of habits, we are focusing this new chapter to understand how we can best contribute.”

The news comes just one year after Harry and Meghan first joined Instagram in April 2019. In their first post, they revealed what they hoped to do with their account.

“Welcome to our official Instagram; we look forward to sharing the work that drives us, the causes we support, important announcements and the opportunity to shine a light on key issues,” the couple said. “We thank you for your support, and welcome you to @sussexroyal. — Harry and Meghan.”

Although we’re sad that Harry and Meghan won’t be updating their Instagram account anymore, we’re happy that they’re focusing more on their lives as a family.