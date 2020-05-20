Feeling grateful! Pierce Brosnan praised his longtime wife, Keely Shaye Smith, for putting together a 67th birthday celebration despite being in quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Die Another Day star shared sweet photos with his soulmate as he gave her a special shout-out.

“Thank you for the moon and sun and all the days of our lives together, my darling heart Keely,” Pierce marveled alongside two photos of the couple smooching on Wednesday, May 20. “I had a great 67th birthday. Thanks to one and all of you out there who wished me so. God bless, stay strong.”

The iconic TV star — who tied the knot with Keely, 56, in 2001 — proved he’s more in love than ever as he planted a big kiss on his wife’s lips. However, that isn’t all the PDA the couple shared since they’ve been spending time at their luxury home in Hawaii amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

On May 14, Pierce was spotted giving the American journalist a heartwarming embrace as they enjoyed an outing on the beach. The shirtless Mamma Mia! star took a break from snorkeling in the ocean to give Keely a nice smooch on lips as she watched from a towel on the sand. So cute!

Pierce’s birthday isn’t the only milestone his famous family celebrated in quarantine. On May 17, the proud dad — who shares sons Dylan, 23, and Paris, 19, with Keely — uploaded some photos following Dylan’s college graduation.

“Congratulations, Dylan, on your graduation and academic achievements at USC School of Cinematic Arts,” Pierce gushed. “Go forth into this new world and make it your own. Be fearless, courageous and generous. Love, Dad.”

The GoldenEye actor is also the loving father of his older kids, Christopher, 47, Sean, 36, and Charlotte, who died in 2013 from ovarian cancer. Prior to marrying Keely, Pierce tied the knot with his first wife, Cassandra Harris, in 1980. Their love story was tragically cut short in 1991 when she died from the same disease that took their daughter.

Although Pierce told People in 2017 that Cassie “made [him] the man” he is, he once said he can’t help but feel so grateful for crossing paths with Keely.

“I had a great marriage which sadly had its own ending, and I was lucky enough to find love again,” the Golden Globe nominee marveled. “We were meant to find each other. I thank God for her every day.”

We hope Pierce, Keely and their brood are staying safe in lockdown!