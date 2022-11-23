Supermodel Paulina Porizkova has donned incredible pieces made by the world’s top designers since the beginning of her career in the ‘80s. It’s no surprise that the decor in her home is just as gorgeous as her outfits! The former America’s Next Top Model judge lives in a marvelous New York City apartment that will give you some major design inspiration.

Paulina loves revealing the cute decor in her home to her Instagram followers. Many of her fans have fallen in love with the green floral wallpaper that is seen in the background of so many of her posts. In an April 2021 YouTube video on the channel Tell E Vision, the As the World Turns actress explained that the pattern is actually an easy peel-and-stick wallpaper that she purchased on Etsy.

The living room is one of Paulina’s favorite rooms in the house with comfy and cozy vibes. She did make a shocking revelation about the fireplace in the space, sharing that it is “entirely and utterly fake.” The Desperate Housewives alum explained that having a digital fireplace is “a lot more ecological” than having a real one and is “just as cozy.”

In her bedroom, Paulina also adorned the walls with beautiful floral wallpaper. Next to the bedroom, she has a workspace that doubles as a music room. A piano is in the center of the room, one of the first things the Czechoslovakia-born beauty purchased when she moved to the Big Apple. Still, it remains one of her favorite pieces of furniture that she has ever owned.

Music is very important to Paulina and her two children, Jonathan and Oliver Ocasek, whom she shares with late husband Ric Ocasek. The Cars frontman married Paulina in 1989. The pair split in May 2018 but were not officially divorced at the time of his death in September 2019 at age 75 after battling heart disease.

One year after the musician’s death, Paulina sold the townhouse they once shared together. She documented her fresh start in her new place on social media in January 2021 after moving in. Her new abode left her feeling a bit nostalgic for a very sentimental reason.

“Coming full circle. As I already mentioned, my new apartment is literally next door to my very first apartment in this city, which I rented in 1983!” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

