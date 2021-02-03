Paulina Porizkova has been strutting her stuff in sexy selfies on Instagram lately, but behind the scenes, she’s being the best mom to her two kids. When the beloved model isn’t flaunting her admirable confidence and gorgeous glow, she’s spending time with her sons, Jonathan and Oliver.

Paulina shares her children with her late husband, Ric Ocasek. The Thursday actress and the Cars singer married in 1989 and welcomed their first child together, Johnathan, in 1993. Their second son, Oliver, arrived five years later in 1998. However, the couple split following more than 20 years together in May 2018.

Despite their separation, Paulina and Ric continued to live together while raising their kids. The Her Alibi star and the musician were even spotted on multiple outings with Jonathan and Oliver. According to Page Six, Paulina defended their friendship via Instagram at the time, writing, “The photos of our happy family are in fact, happy family photos; we are just no longer a couple.”

The Arizona Dream actress was even by her estranged hubby’s side as he struggled with his health during the final years of his life. When Ric died at age 75 in September 2019 due to heart disease, the New York City medical examiner’s office confirmed to Rolling Stone Paulina was heartbroken for her sons, as well as his four other children. The “Drive” crooner shared his older kids, Christopher, Eron, Adam and Derek, with his ex-wife Suzanne Ocasek.

In a strange turn of events, however, Ric excluded Paulina from his will just weeks before his death. “I have made no provision for my wife … as we are in the process of divorcing. Even if I should die before our divorce is final … Paulina is not entitled to any elective share … because she has abandoned me,” he wrote in his will, per Page Six.

Paulina opened up about the bizarre occurrence nearly six months after Ric’s death. During a visit to CBS This Morning in February 2020, the supermodel said being cut out of her husband’s will made the “grieving process really, really tricky.”

“I would love to be able to be sad and miss him and not also feel this incredible hurt and betrayal,” she shared. Despite the pain, Paula is choosing to focus on their family.

