Paulina Porizkova’s 2 Sons Are So Fashionable! See the Supermodel’s Best Family Photos

Paulina Porizkova has been a staple in the modeling industry for the past three decades, and now, she’s passing down her fashion do’s and don’ts to her children. As you can tell from photos on the red carpet, as well as pics on Paulina’s social media, her sons, Jonathan and Oliver, have inherited their mom’s enviable sense of style.

The Thursday actress shares her boys with her late husband, Ric Ocasek. Paulina and the Cars musician — who tied the knot in 1989 — welcomed their eldest, Jonathan, in November 1993. Oliver arrived less than five years later in May 1998. However, the supermodel and the “Drive” artist split after more than 28 years of marriage in May 2018, per People, and the following year in September 2019, Ric died of heart disease at age 75.

As a single mom, Paulina focused on raising her boys to be strong and independent men. The Sports Illustrated model is also teaching her kiddos about feminism. In honor of International Women’s Day in March 2020, Paulina explained why she wants Jonathan and Oliver to embrace being “vulnerable.”

“This is where misogyny begins. It starts with us as children,” she wrote alongside a black and white photo of her kiddos. “I grew up understanding that my most valuable traits were being pretty and vulnerable. Compliant. Boys got to be aggressive and were shamed if they showed any vulnerability.”

Paulina’s youngsters — who are “now men” — are “vulnerable and sweet,” she noted. “They believe ambitious women are the norm and that the Victoria’s Secret catalog is something moms do. Their choice in partners has been fierce, super smart and ambitious young women.”

The Arizona Dream actress’ hard work as a parent is paying off, and Paulina couldn’t be prouder of the amazing young gentlemen Jonathan and Oliver have grown up to be. For Jonathan’s birthday in November 2020, Paula praised her eldest boy for being “incredibly” kind. “He is compassionate and gentle — as well as super smart,” the doting mama gushed.

Paulina also penned a touching tribute for Oliver’s birthday months earlier in May 2020. “There are few humans I enjoy spending more time with than my Oliver,” she adorably marveled. “I think when your kids grow up to be your favorite people, you are a lucky mom indeed.”

Scroll through the gallery below to see Paulina’s best photos with her boys!