Who Is Paulina Porizkova’s New Boyfriend? Get to Know Hollywood Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin

Paulina Porizkova said goodbye to being a single lady! The stunning supermodel debuted her new relationship with boyfriend Aaron Sorkin, a Hollywood screenwriter and playwright, during the 2021 Oscars.

Paulina and Aaron had their budding romance on full display as they stepped out at the 93rd annual Academy Awards on Sunday, April 25. The Thursday actress and the TV producer looked so happy as they posed for photos on the red carpet. Paulina turned heads in a form-fitting ruched gold ensemble while Aaron sported a black suit, white dress shirt and tie.

The Her Alibi alum and Aaron enjoyed their first public outing as a couple during Hollywood’s biggest night, but according to Page Six, Paulina has been seeing the A Few Good Men writer “for a few months.” However, it’s unclear exactly how the two became romantically involved.

Leading up to their Oscars date night, Paulina hinted her relationship status changed as she opened up about her dating life via Instagram in April. Alongside a photo of the blonde beauty wearing a jelly face mask, Paulina wrote, “Date night,” while jokingly adding, “Lucky the man that gets this full glory.”

Paulina also got candid about her sex life while paying a visit to her doctor shortly after. The Arizona Dream actress introduced the “Emsella chair” to her followers, which “strengthens your pelvic floor muscles” and equates to “doing thousands of Kegels in thirty minutes.”

“Speaking of dating .. this ‘chair’ I’m sitting on in @drhalaas office has been quite wonderful for my sex life,” she explained. “Us women who have born kids know, or should know, all about Kegels and their importance. Making your pelvic floor muscles stronger means less incontinence and better orgasms. There is no downside to this. I do this on every visit.”

Now that the identity of Paulina’s beau is known, fans can’t wait to learn more about their growing romance. Prior to Aaron, the former America’s Next Top Model star was married to her late estranged husband, Ric Ocasek. The exes were together for nearly 20 years since 1989, and even though they separated in May 2018, they continued raising their two kids, Jonathan and Oliver, up until the musician’s death in September 2019.

Keep scrolling to learn more about Aaron.