Love is in the air! Paul McCartney and Nancy Shevell shared a passionate kiss during their vacation to St. Barts in March 2022. The pair have been spending time by the ocean and soaking up the sun on their romantic getaway.

The Beatles singer went for a swim before toweling off and meeting with his wife by the pool. The couple smooched several times after Paul went for a dip. Nancy wore a white bathing suit cover-up and had her hair in a bun as she chatted with her hubby while he dried off.

Paul later changed into a pair of khaki shorts with a black shirt and a tan fedora. The “Early Days” singer has been rocking some pretty casual looks during the trip with his wife by his side. The couple also took a stroll through the city of Gustavia while wearing matching sun hats.

Two weeks prior, they enjoyed a beach day with some of their friends and family on the beautiful island. The couple swam in the Caribbean Sea and took a walk in the sand, just one of the many days they have spent by the water over the past month.

The trip came just three months ahead of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee’s 80th birthday. He’s had some massive achievements throughout his career, including being a part of one of the best-selling music groups of all time. Even after six decades in the spotlight, the Liverpool-born crooner is still producing hits and was announced as the headliner of the 2022 Glastonbury Festival.

Through all of his incredible accomplishments, Nancy has been his rock. The pair got married in October 2011 at Old Marylebone Town Hall in London. His only surviving Beatles bandmate, Ringo Starr, and his wife, Barbara Bach, attended the nuptials.

While Paul and Nancy have not welcomed any children together, he has five kids from previous relationships, and she is a mom to one son, Arlen Blakeman, from her first marriage. Arlen was spotted out enjoying St. Barts with the couple, proving that they have the sweetest bond with their kids.

