Beachside romance! Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, had the time of their lives vacationing in St. Barts on Tuesday, March 15.

The Beatles singer, 79, wore a blue shirt and shorts set as he took a dip in the ocean with his spouse and some pals. The businesswoman, 62, sported a black two-piece swimsuit during the outing.

The couple, who got married in October 2011, stood side by side in the sand before heading into the water. Nancy accessorized her look with a fedora and sunglasses as she watched her husband dive headfirst into the waves. After having fun in the ocean, the duo toweled off and continued to chat with their friends as they took in the stunning view.

Their Caribbean vacation comes just three months ahead of the “Live and Let Die” singer’s 80th birthday. He’s had a career full of epic achievements including writing dozens of megahits for The Beatles, being inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and of course, his beautiful marriage to Nancy.

The pair celebrated their milestone 10-year wedding anniversary last year by posting a selfie on Instagram, making it clear that they are more in love than ever before. Paul captioned the post, “10 beautiful years together. Happy Anniversary to my lovely wife.”

The 18-time Grammy winner first met the vice president of Shevell Group of Companies in 2007 when they were both staying in the Hamptons. He had been married twice before, first to Linda McCartney from 1969 to 1998, and then to Heather Mills from 2002 to 2008. Nancy was also married once before to Bruce Blakeman. They divorced in 2008 after 23 years of marriage and have one son, Arlen Blakeman.

Paul welcomed kids Mary McCartney, Stella McCartney and James McCartney during his first marriage, also adopting Linda’s daughter Heather McCartney before their split. The Golden Globe nominee welcomed his youngest daughter, Beatrice McCartney, with Heather in 2003. Paul was able to find love again after his first two marriages did not work out. In his 2021 book The Lyrics, the songwriter recalled what it was like hanging out with his third wife on the dancefloor after a show and realizing she was The One.

“I was thinking all sorts of loving thoughts towards Nancy, and while I was at the piano, I could see that the waiters who were clearing up were listening,” the father of five wrote. “But it was nice and romantic, it was a perfect moment, and I thought to myself, we’re not going to stay in separate rooms tonight.”

