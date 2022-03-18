Paul McCartney and Wife Nancy Shevell Are Lucky in Love! See Their Cutest Photos Over the Years

Nothing has stood in the way of love for Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell. The pair, who have been married since 2011, are always smiling from ear to ear when spotted out together. It’s clear to see they enjoy each other’s company, especially in all of their adorable photos together!

Paul had been married twice before meeting Nancy. He became a father during his marriage to Linda McCartney which lasted from 1969 to 1998. The Beatles singer adopted Linda’s daughter Heather McCartney from a previous relationship. The couple also welcomed daughter Mary McCartney in 1969, daughter Stella McCartney in 1971 and son James McCartney in 1977. Linda died in 1998 after battling breast cancer.

The 18-time Grammy winner married his second wife, Heather Mills, in 2002. Their daughter, Beatrice McCartney, was born in 2003. The couple officially divorced in 2008. Paul was able to find love again with Nancy, a former board member of ​​the New York Metropolitan Transportation Authority. The businesswoman’s father, Myron Shevell, was the CEO of New England Motor Freight, one of the biggest trucking companies in the U.S.

The “Silly Love Songs” singer knew Nancy was The One when she joined him on the dancefloor during a night out before they even began dating officially. ​​He detailed the sweet interaction in his 2021 book, The Lyrics.

“The piano was sitting in the foyer all day long, and because the rain would not stop, I sometimes went and just noodled on the keys,” he wrote. “I was thinking all sorts of loving thoughts towards Nancy, and while I was at the piano, I could see that the waiters who were clearing up were listening. But it was nice and romantic, it was a perfect moment, and I thought to myself, we’re not going to stay in separate rooms tonight.”

Since tying the knot, the lovebirds have traveled the world together, gone on lavish vacations, celebrated all of Paul’s incredible achievements and celebrated their milestone 10-year anniversary. The Rock and Roll Hall of fame inductee posted a sweet selfie with his wife on Instagram in October 2021, writing, “10 beautiful years together. Happy Anniversary to my lovely wife.”

