Paul McCartney is a legendary musician and composer who skyrocketed to fame when he joined The Beatles in 1957. Back then, the group was known as the Quarrymen and had no idea how much their lives were about to change. More than six decades later, Paul is one of the wealthiest artists in the entire world with a jaw-dropping net worth.

Paul has an estimated net worth of $1.2 billion, according to Celebrity Net Worth. Born in 1942 in Liverpool, the “Early Days” singer was encouraged by his musician father to pick up an instrument when he was younger. He met bandmate George Harrison in 1954 at school. The pair joined John Lennon’s up-and-coming band just a few years later. They formally became known as The Beatles in 1960, a group that would go on to dominate the charts, record sales and the mainstream media soon after.

In 1962, with the addition of Ringo Starr to the lineup, the foursome sparked the Beatlemania movement across the U.S. Paul cowrote some of the band’s early hits like “I Saw Her Standing There” and “I Want to Hold Your Hand.” The Beatles went on to sell 600 million albums worldwide and more than 1.6 billion singles in the U.S. Paul could only describe the group’s impact on the music industry as nothing short of “magical.”

“People say, ‘Do you believe in magic?’ And I say, ‘I’ve got to.’ And I don’t mean, you know, Gandalf or wizardry or that sort of thing necessarily. For me, it’s how life can be magical, these things that just came together,” he shared in an August 2020 interview with GQ. “Me and John knowing each other, the fact that both of us independently had already started to write little songs … I said to him, ‘What’s your hobby?’ I said, ‘I like songwriting,’ and he said, ‘Oh, so do I.’ You know, no one I’d ever met had ever said that as a reply.”

After The Beatles went their separate ways in 1970, Paul released his debut solo album featuring the hit “Maybe I’m Amazed.” The album topped the Billboard charts and was only the beginning of Paul’s successful journey outside of his Beatles fame. He formed the rock band Wings in 1971 with his then-wife, Linda McCartney, who played the keyboard.

In 1973, Wings found their strides in the U.S. with their Billboard Hot 100 song “My Love” off their Red Rose Speedway album. Paul released eight studio albums with Wings and went on five headlining tours with the band until 1981. The 18-time Grammy winner collaborated with Stevie Wonder and Michael Jackson before embarking on his first tour as a solo artist in 1989.

The hitmaker has sold over 10.2 million albums of his own in addition to his riches made from his time with The Beatles. Paul has released 22 successful solo pop albums and sold out arenas all over the world. He made a cameo Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in 2017 and even went on to collaborate with Kanye West and Rihanna on the song “FourFiveSeconds.” It looks like the father of five has no plans of slowing down with his musical contributions any time soon.