How sweet! Sharon Osbourne revealed husband Ozzy Osbourne adopted a new dog for their family amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Talk cohost shared the exciting news while introducing their “little rescue Reba” to her Instagram followers on Thursday, May 7.

“Another member of our family tree. Meet Reba and hear the story of how she came to be!” Sharon, 67, gushed alongside a video of her cuddling the adorable white Bichon Frise pup in quarantine. In the clip, the former music executive explained how Reba found her way into their famous family.

“Hi everyone, this is Reba,” she said. “Reba comes from Houston and Ozzy, through a friend of ours, Jane, who runs a dog rescue in Houston, brought some doggies down for Ozzy and he chose Reba.”

After revealing Reba “had been left in a plastic bag on the side of the road” in Texas, Sharon insisted “she is now living the life” in Los Angeles with her and the former Black Sabbath frontman, 71. “Aren’t you, Reba?” the Osbournes alum sweetly asked. “She’s become the queen of the house. She’s a naughty girl.” Aww!

It seems little Reba came into Ozzy and Sharon’s life at the perfect time. In late April, the “Crazy Train” singer’s son, Jack Osbourne, candidly opened up about how his dad was coping in quarantine.

“He’s a little depressed because he can’t do anything … and he’s fallen victim to watching the news all day,” the Portals to Hell star, 34, shared with ET at the time. “I’m like, ‘Dude, turn that crap off. [Watch] a little bit in the morning, a little bit at night. Get the, you know, the broad strokes. But let’s unplug the IV of news right now.”

Unfortunately, Ozzy is at a higher risk of contracting coronavirus because of his Parkinson’s diagnosis. Despite feeling isolated at home, Jack said the Grammy Award winner — who also shares daughters Aimee Osbourne, 36, and Kelly Osbourne, 35, with Sharon — “is doing pretty good” otherwise.

“Here’s the thing, I am not letting a disease started by bats kill my dad. That’s not how this is going, OK?” the proud son continued, joking about the time Ozzy bit off a bat’s head during a Black Sabbath concert in 1982. “This is not some giant revenge plot from bats to get my dad back.”

On top of Ozzy’s heartbreaking battle with Parkinson’s, the British entertainer has dealt with a slew of health issues in the last few years. In November 2019, he suffered a tragic fall at his home that caused him months of rehab following a serious surgery. He also battled pneumonia, had a separate operation for an infection in his hand and another hospitalization for complications from the flu.

We bet Reba is going to cheer Ozzy up in no time!

