New house, new chapter! Good Bones’ Mina Starsiak Hawk revealed that renovations on her new lake house are finally complete.

“So, the lake house is done. Today and tomorrow are reveal [days], which is very exciting,” Mina, 39, told her fans in an Instagram Story shared on Thursday, January 25.

The HGTV star first opened up about purchasing the vacation home with her husband, Steve Hawk, during an episode of her “Mina AF” podcast in October 2023.

“Steve and I have been looking casually for probably three years,” she said of house hunting in Indiana. “This is my new dream because all of my other dreams I’ve given up on and I’m grieving them.”

As for construction on the property, Mina admitted that financial concerns caused her to renovate the home in two phases. Luckily, she had the help of a couple of her Good Bones costars along the way as they filmed the project for an HGTV spinoff show.

“What I know right now is [the] first phase we are filming for a two-episode spinoff, and it’s been really fun so far,” Mina shared. “Steve’s involved a lot, the kids are there a lot, MJ [Coyle] and Austin [Aynes] are there for demo and it just kind of feels like getting back to when I started, and it was just really fun and everything was joyful.”

While MJ and Austin jumped in to help Mina with the new project, she has kept her distance from mom Karen E. Laine, brother Tad Starsiak and project manager Cory Miller after coming to blows while filming Good Bones’ final season. The realtor also joked that MJ was the only costar who was “not mad at her” when filming ended.

“I am filming the lake house, and MJ is in there here and there; he comes and helps us demo, and I’m always throwing stuff against the wall to see what will stick,” she explained. “If any new show ever did stick, MJ would definitely be one of the people that I’d be like, ‘Hey, do you want to do this?’”

MJ had his own take on the fallout from season 8 of the show and dropped bombshells about his castmates. The designer admitted he was not surprised that Mina decided to end the popular home improvement series amid tension on set.

“There is no part of my being at all that didn’t see, recognize and meet you exactly at that decision,” he said during a “Mina AF” podcast appearance in October 2023.