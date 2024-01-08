For Mina Starsiak Hawk, adjusting to life since ending Good Bones has been rather difficult. The HGTV star opened up about facing one of her “hardest” years yet in a Q&A held in her Instagram Stories on January 4.

“Making the changes I’ve made in the last year has been one of the hardest things I’ve done in my life; mentally and emotionally; 100x harder than even dealing with infertility,” Mina, 39, told her followers. “And doing it in the spotlight makes it that much harder.”

The Two Chicks and a Hammer owner doesn’t feel “settled” or like she is in the “next phase” of her life just yet.

In the years prior to ending Good Bones, Mina shared her struggles with infertility with the world. She and her husband, Steve Hawk, turned to IVF in the hopes of conceiving their second child. The pair, who were already parents to their son, Jack, at the time, were devastated to learn that their first round of IVF was unsuccessful.

“I honestly hadn’t had much hope in our one embryo jumping perfectly through all the hurdles that exist between it fertilizing and an actual baby being born, so it hit me a bit harder than anticipated,” Mina wrote on Instagram in December 2019. “But I have it easy in the world of infertility struggles. I have this man. He is my light every single day.”

Mina and Steve, 42, later turned to intrauterine insemination, which doctors informed them was successful. In March 2020, the TV personality announced she was pregnant with baby No. 2. Their daughter, Charlotte, arrived in September 2020.

The proud parents introduced Jack, 5, and Charlotte, 3, to the world of TV with multiple appearances on Good Bones over the years. While Mina and Steve are grateful for their family of four, they’ve faced some challenges in their relationships with her other family members and former costars.

Things between Mina and her mom, Karen E. Laine, are currently patchy, along with her rocky relationship with brother Tad Starsiak. Mina is also “not on speaking terms” with Good Bones’ Cory Miller. In the midst of all of her family drama, the mom of two is gearing up to open her new Two Chicks District Co. retail store in Noblesville, Indiana, in March.

“I’m still scared and anxious a lot of the time, but I know where I want to land (at least personally) and am just working towards that,” she told her Instagram followers. “And trying to not screw up along the way. We’ll see where my career lands once I get a good handle on the rest.”