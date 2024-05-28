Mika Brzezinski Smiles in Selfie With Husband Joe Scarborough

Mika Brzezinski and her husband, Joe Scarborough, seemed to have a fun-filled Memorial Day weekend this year! The couple attended a baseball game at Fenway Park in Boston on Monday, May 27.

“We love Fenway — what a beautiful day for baseball!! Always nice to be in the House of Barnicle #gosox #mikebarnicle #baseballgame #gosox,” Mika, 57, captioned a selfie with her husband posted on her Instagram page.

Fans of the Morning Joe duo were happy to see them enjoying their day at the MLB game.

Courtesy of Mika Brzezinski/Instagram

“Love love this!!! Nothing better than Fenway to kick off the summer. You both are the best! Have a wonderful weekend!” one person commented underneath the post.

“Passed by you and the fam at yesterday’s game. You all looked great!” another commented.

Joe, 61, is the dad of kids Joey and Andrew with his first wife, Melanie Hinton, and daughter Kate and son Jack with his second wife, Susan Warren. The broadcaster married Mika in 2018 after more than a decade of working together on Morning Joe.

Mika also became a mom years before her marriage to Joe. She welcomed daughters Carlie and Emilie with her ex-husband, Jim Hoffer. Family is very important to the pair, as they often share photos spending time with their children on social media.

Joe previously reflected on how his outlook on fatherhood has changed over the years.

“I look back at my own father, and while we had a great relationship, I did what a lot of children do — we judge some of the things our parents did, nitpick about things we didn’t agree with,” he told MSNBC in June 2018. “But the older I got the more I realized how blessed I was to have him always there. He was there when we went to church, when we were getting ready for school, for my baseball games. He was a constant presence in our lives and that’s what counts.”

The political commentator also reflected on how his only daughter, Kate, 20, has found a sense of independence while growing up.

“There’s a fierce independence within Kate that I think will serve her very well,” he said. “That said, I think there are still challenges in the world. I saw it with my mom and aunt, who were businesswomen — they knew their value and made sure that men knew they had value! So I grew up with that, but it’s something I was taught again with Mika, who has fought so hard to reduce disparity.”