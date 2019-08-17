What a team! Melissa McCarthy decided to take a stroll down memory lane by sharing quite the hilarious throwback photo with her sister, Margie.

The 48-year-old took to Instagram on Friday, August 16, to post the snap of she and her sibling. “My sister Margie and I. The year — 1986. The choice — denim on denim. Regrets? NONE,” the actress captioned the snap of the pair both smiling with their arms crossed in front of a blue backdrop.Take a look at the pic here!

Fans went crazy over the photo, as they rushed to the comments section to respond. “You look nothing and everything alike at the same time wow,” one person said. Another added, “And you still look the same!” Even fellow celebrities couldn’t help but too chime in with their thoughts.

“Did anyone ever tell you you look like Shirley Temple in this picture? Both adorable!” model Christie Brinkley said. “OMG love this!” Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer added. While Margie didn’t follow the Hollywood path that her sister did, that doesn’t mean that the Ghostbusters star doesn’t have other relatives that entered the entertainment industry as well. In fact, Jenny McCarthy — The View alum — happens to be her cousin.

Aside from that, the Bridesmaids costars is also married to Ben Falcone, an actor, filmmaker and comedian. The pair tied the knot in 2005, and they share two kids — daughters Vivian, 12, and Georgette, 9. And according to Melissa, her little ones are quite bright.

“They’re really smart and funny, weird,” the A-Lister told Us Weekly at the Santa Barbara Film Festival, during which Melissa accepted the Montecito Award, on February 3. “I think they’re better [than me]. They’re further along in their young lives than I was. I feel like I had to push almost 30 to get their kind of confidence, so I love seeing that.” So great!

It is fantastic to see the amount of talent that the McCarthy family has!