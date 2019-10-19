It certainly seems like Eva Longoria‘s only child, Santi, continues to remind everyone just how popular he truly is — this time around it was Melanie Griffith who crossed paths with the adorable baby.

The Working Girl star, 62, took to Instagram to share a cute snap of her smiling at the Desperate Housewives alum’s baby, 1, while in his mother’s arms at the Global Gift Foundation Gala. “Santi Baston has all the ladies wrapped around his little finger already!!!” the iconic actress wrote alongside the cute pic.

Take a look at it below!

It should come as no surprise that people were head over heels for the picture, as they responded with nothing but kind words. “Eva’s son is so cute! The joy of being a new Mom glows from her face,” one fan said. “Yeah he’s a real cutie,” another added.

Brett Cove/SOPA Images/Shutterstock

Eva, 44, shares little Santi with her husband, José Bastón. The pair tied the knot in 2016. As for Melanie, she has three grown kids of her own — son Alexander, 34, with ex-husband Steven Bauer, and two daughters, Dakota, 30, and Stella, 23, from previous marriages to Don Johnson and Antonio Banderas.

While she may not have babies anymore in her household, Melanie, is still crazy about her children. She recently took some time to gush about her girls for their very special day. “I honor my two beauties Dakota and Stella!! I love my girls so so so much,” the Oscar-nominee wrote alongside a throwback photo of the young siblings.

The Hollywood star is also extremely supportive when it comes to the loved ones in their children’s lives. She recently revealed just how she feels about her eldest daughter’s man, Chris Martin. “I love my daughter’s boyfriend. I think that they’re an awesome couple,” Melanie told People while attending the Farrah Fawcett Foundation’s Tex-Mex Fiesta in Beverly Hills on September 6.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

A little while back, Melanie also told the outlet, “I adore him. But [Dakota] is very private about her life, and I respect that.” So nice!

She may not be raising babies like Eva currently is, but it is pretty clear that Melanie is still all about being a mom!