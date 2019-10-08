Hot mama! Eva Longoria seems to be getting back into her routine after returning home from a fun-filled trip to Paris, France. The Desperate Housewives alum showed off her perfectly-chiseled, post-baby body as she shared a clip of her working out.

“It’s Monday! Let’s go get it!” the 44-year-old beauty wrote in the caption of an Instagram video on October 7. “Thank you @kellyrowland for the workout gear!!” In the clip she shared, Eva can be seen wearing a super-cute exercise set that featured a black sports bra and matching leggings.

The Dora and the Lost City of Gold actress, who welcomed baby boy Santiago in June 2018, had her flat abs and powerful muscles on full display as she pumped iron in the gym. Eva was glowing as she completed reps for a bicep workout.

Fans of the brunette beauty flooded the comment section with sweet messages for the health guru. “You look amazing! Keep at it,” one fan wrote. Another echoed, “Looking amazing. Hard work pays off!” A third fan chimed in, writing, “Eva, thank you for being such an inspiration to us other mommies who are struggling to get our post-baby bodies back!”

Since welcoming her little bundle of joy, Eva has been enjoying her new life as a mom of one. In fact, she didn’t actually get back into the gym for about six months after she and husband José Bastón welcomed their little man last year.

“I really gave my body time to adjust to postpartum and post-pregnancy,” Eva told Us Weekly last December. “You know, it had a baby! It created a human life, so I really wasn’t too hard about getting back into shape.”

After adjusting to her new role of a mom, Eva decided it was time to get back into fitness. “Now I’m working out a lot more and watching what I eat,” she explained at the time. “I’m barely starting to get back into it.”

Swan Gallet/WWD/Shutterstock

A source close to the mom of one dished that Eva was inspired by Jennifer Lopez and other “fit celebs in their 40s” to get back into shape. “But she wants to take this a step further and is going all-out to bulk up and achieve a body that’s both shredded and jacked at the same time,” the insider exclusively told Closer Weekly in February.

The source added that she’s even focusing on what she’s eating. “She’s drawn up a whole new diet consisting of tons of protein and healthy energy snacks that fire her up for hardcore gym workouts — two hours a day at a minimum,” the insider explained. “She’s lifting kettlebells and free weights at home, too, that’s how dedicated she is to pulling this off.”

Eva has never looked better!