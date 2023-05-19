The View alum Meghan McCain feels so lucky to be the mom of her adorable baby girl, Clover! The TV personality and her husband, Ben Domenech, welcomed their youngest child in January 2023. They have shared several sweet photos of her on Instagram since her arrival.

“We are overjoyed to welcome our new daughter, Clover Jade McCain Domenech, on Thursday morning,” Meghan captioned the first pictures of her little one on the social media platform after giving birth. “Thank you all for the well wishes — we are all blissed out happy, healthy and exhausted!”

The couple, who got married in 2017, are also parents to their eldest daughter, Liberty, who was born in September 2020.

“Motherhood is euphoria,” Meghan gushed in October 2020 on Instagram. “All of the cliches have come true and exceeded well beyond my wildest expectations — it is hands-down the best thing I have ever done in my entire life.”

The talk show host captured a sweet moment on camera when Liberty and Clover met for the first time. Liberty was pictured watching her little sister sleep as well as admiring her in another precious family photo taken at the hospital.

“Meghan’s strength and love for our daughters is boundless,” Ben said of his wife via Daily Mail after becoming parents of two. “I feel so blessed that her and Clover are both doing well, and I cannot wait for our entire family to meet our baby girl.”

Being a mom to two little girls has definitely been an adjustment, but it’s a role Meghan absolutely loves. The columnist revealed that Liberty has been stepping up at home to help out with her baby sister.

“Happy first St. Patrick’s Day from the most precious lucky Clover in the whole world!” the Arizona native captioned a photo of Clover dressed in a festive outfit in March 2023. “Thank you to her big sister, Liberty, for being such a wonderful help with our impromptu photo shoot this afternoon!”

In April 2023, Meghan snapped some more pictures of her infant in a white outfit and a matching hair bow. In the carousel of photos, she cradled Clover on the sofa in one arm and had Liberty snuggled up in the other arm. The little ones looked so happy during the cute family moment.

Scroll below to see adorable photos of Meghan and Ben’s daughter Clover.