Actress Maureen McCormick revealed she wanted to go on a “double date” with Donny Osmond and his wife, Debbie Osmond, after the “Puppy Love” singer posted an Instagram photo of him dining with Debbie at the Sundance Mountain Resort.

“Love this! Now all you two lovebirds need is a drive-in theater,” Maureen, 63, gushed in the comments with two red-heart emoji. Donny, 62, who liked her post, told the Brady Bunch star that it was a “brilliant” idea. “Next weekend … drive-in theater!” he said.

A fan chimed in and told both the A-listers that the Water Gardens Cinema in Pleasant Grove, Utah, is now a drive-in. “So cool! I miss drive-in theaters,” Maureen replied. However, she didn’t want to go there alone. A few minutes later, the Teen Angel actress shared three blushing emoji and said, “@DonnyOsmond let’s double date in cars side by side.” Aww!

While Maureen waits for Donny’s response, the Masked Singer alum will continue to enjoy his time in Utah with Debbie. The “I’ll Make A Man Out Of You” singer revealed he wanted to take his wife there because the Sundance Mountain Resort is a “very special place” for them both. After all, that’s where they had their first kiss.

“We made reservations, drove up to Sundance and parked in our reserved parking space that abides by the social distancing restrictions,” Donny explained about eating out at the Sundance Car Cafe in his Instagram post. “Our waitress, Lindsay, brought us a menu, and she couldn’t have been nicer. We ordered our food and they brought it right to the car.”

Shutterstock

Debbie and her husband didn’t come into contact with anyone but the waitress. They didn’t want to risk their health and possibly get coronavirus. “We had the nicest time eating our dinner, enjoying the scenery and reminiscing about all of the wonderful memories we share at this beautiful place in #Utah,” the musician gushed. “It was the perfect #DateNight.”