Ooh, la la! Donny Osmond took his wife, Debbie Osmond, to a “very special place” for date night. He gushed all about their outing to the Sundance Mountain Resort in a lovely post he shared on Instagram.

“As many of you know, @sundanceresort is a very special place for Debbie and me. And since we are all getting a little bit of cabin fever, I decided to take my wife out to dinner. But where? Sundance of course,” Donny, 62, said alongside a pic of him and Debbie, 61, eating their dinner in the car. “They just started the Sundance Car Cafe. It’s such a brilliant idea.”

Courtesy of Donny Osmond/Instagram

While there, the couple made sure to follow all social distancing rules for coronavirus. So they “made reservations, drove up to Sundance and parked in [their] reserved parking space.” That way, they wouldn’t have to come into contact with anyone they didn’t need to.

“Our waitress, Lindsay, brought us a menu, and she couldn’t have been nicer,” Donny explained. “We ordered our food and they brought it right to the car. We had the nicest time eating our dinner, enjoying the scenery and reminiscing about all of the wonderful memories we share at this beautiful place in #Utah — all in the comfort of our car. It was the perfect #DateNight.”

The “Any Dream Will Do” singer has been married to Debbie since 1978. The Sundance resort is so important to them because, in 1976, they shared their first kiss there. “Debbie was playing hard to get, and I wanted to plan something really, really special for our first kiss,” the Masked Singer alum recalled to Utah Valley Magazine in May 2016. “I told her a limo would show up at her house at a certain time, and then we were headed to Sundance for dinner.”

After dinner, Donny made his soulmate go on a scavenger hunt to find some presents he hid for her. Once she neared the end of the hunt, her then-boyfriend asked her for a kiss to get the final clue to her gifts.

“It was fireworks, let me tell you!” Donny gushed about the moment. “Then I told that her presents had been sitting on her bed the whole time.” That night had been the “beginning” of their relationship, the performer explained, and from that moment on, the Sundance resort has always been special to them.